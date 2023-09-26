Click to share this via email

The 2023 Grey Cup is bringing out the star power.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton organizing committee announced that Carrie Underwood will be performing during the Grey Cup Music Festival ahead of the big game.

Underwood will take the stage at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on Nov. 17 as part of the lead-up to the championship game, according to TSN.

It will also be the singer’s first appearance in Hamilton since a concert in 2016.

The Grey Cup Music Festival runs from Nov. 16 to 19, with the Grey Cup itself being held at Tim Hortons Field on Nov. 19.

Underwood is no stranger to football. Since 2013, she has been the performer of the introduction to Sunday Night Football.

The “American Idol” alum is also married to Canadian former NHL player Mike Fisher.