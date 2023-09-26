Selena Gomez is strutting her stuff.

On Monday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was photographed leaving her Paris hotel in a steamy, head-turning outfit.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Jokes About Single Status In New Lip Sync TikTok Video

Photo: SplashNews.com
Photo: SplashNews.com

The 31-year-old wore a tight black denim bustier from Marc Jacobs, along with an Alexander Wang blazer and high-waisted trousers.

Completing the look were a pair of silver Mejuri hoop earrings, and a large silver belt buckle.

It’s not known why Gomez was in Paris, though Paris Fashion Week is set to kick off on Oct. 3.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Snap Bestie Selfies: See The Pics!

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

While in the city, she was also spotted at a soccer match with pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, watching Paris Saint Germain trounce Olympique Marseille 4-0 at The Parc des Princes Stadium.

Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID
Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID
Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID

At the match, Gomez wore a figure-hugging leopard print maxi dress, with a black jacket.