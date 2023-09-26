Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Selena Gomez is strutting her stuff.

On Monday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was photographed leaving her Paris hotel in a steamy, head-turning outfit.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Jokes About Single Status In New Lip Sync TikTok Video

Photo: SplashNews.com

The 31-year-old wore a tight black denim bustier from Marc Jacobs, along with an Alexander Wang blazer and high-waisted trousers.

Completing the look were a pair of silver Mejuri hoop earrings, and a large silver belt buckle.

It’s not known why Gomez was in Paris, though Paris Fashion Week is set to kick off on Oct. 3.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Snap Bestie Selfies: See The Pics!

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

While in the city, she was also spotted at a soccer match with pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, watching Paris Saint Germain trounce Olympique Marseille 4-0 at The Parc des Princes Stadium.

Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID

Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID

At the match, Gomez wore a figure-hugging leopard print maxi dress, with a black jacket.