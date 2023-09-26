Selena Gomez is strutting her stuff.
On Monday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star was photographed leaving her Paris hotel in a steamy, head-turning outfit.
The 31-year-old wore a tight black denim bustier from Marc Jacobs, along with an Alexander Wang blazer and high-waisted trousers.
Completing the look were a pair of silver Mejuri hoop earrings, and a large silver belt buckle.
It’s not known why Gomez was in Paris, though Paris Fashion Week is set to kick off on Oct. 3.
While in the city, she was also spotted at a soccer match with pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, watching Paris Saint Germain trounce Olympique Marseille 4-0 at The Parc des Princes Stadium.
At the match, Gomez wore a figure-hugging leopard print maxi dress, with a black jacket.