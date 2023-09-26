Kristin Davis had to learn self-acceptance.

In a new interview with Woman magazine, the “Sex and the City” star opened up about her journey to becoming comfortable in her own skin.

“Finally I have come to accept and love my body shape – so rather than worrying about not being stick thin – I just do things I enjoy like yoga and Pilates,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

Davis also talked about the importance of women speaking out about body image issues, especially with age.

“Women particularly live in a really ageist society and it’s important we only get procedures done if we want to and not because we feel pressure,” she said.

Back in June, Davis opened up to Haute Living about the pressures she faced when, early in her career, Hollywood was “literally a place of stick-skinny women with blond hair and blue eyes.”

She also recalled how playing Charlotte in “Sex and the City” only made her body image issues worse, including experiencing body shaming.

Davis recalled hearing comments, “‘Kristin’s hips are bigger than her shoulders,” and I’m like, ‘But they’re not! And then I’m like, well, who cares? What if they are?’ But I mean, it’s just ongoing.”

Davis’ statement is also a nod to her character’s evolution on the series sequel “And Just Like That”. In an episode, Charlotte layers up shapewears to get a certain look, which she later ditches it and walks off confidently.