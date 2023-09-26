Mick Jagger is a family man.

The Rolling Stones frontman recently spoke to WSJ. Magazine, gushing over his 36-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick — whom he’s been dating since 2014 — and his kids.

Jagger, 80, shared of being a father, including to his 6-year-old son Deveraux: “I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children—that makes you feel like you’re relevant.”

Credit: JUERGEN TELLER for WSJ. Magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician discussed social media and the headlines that would do the rounds about him.

Hamrick — who is a former ballerina — has her own online presence.

“It’s just a fact of life,” Jagger told the publication. “But there are boundaries I like to have.”

He added of social media becoming less threatening in some ways: “People used to post stuff and everyone would think, whatever girl you’re standing next to… ‘Is that your new girlfriend?’ You know. But everyone knows now,” he said, referencing Hamrick.

Jagger and Hamrick share son Dev, 6, together; the singer’s eighth child. The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of new material in 18 years, Hackey Diamonds, on Oct. 20.

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s October 2023 issue available Saturday, Oct. 7.