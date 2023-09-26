The official trailer for Todd Haynes’ upcoming film, May December, explores a twisted personal drama, reminiscent of the real-life scandal between former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and her 13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau.

The film stars Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry, an actress who travels to Maine to spend time with the real-life character she’ll be portraying in an upcoming film, a disgraced former teacher who made tabloid headlines for her relationship with a young teen student.

Julianne Moore plays the teacher, Gracie Atherton-Yoo, who has since married and had kids with the now-grown student, Joe Yoo (Charles Melton), having given birth to one of their children while she was imprisoned for her crimes against the then-minor.

May December. (L to R) Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo and Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry in May December. — Photo: Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

“It feels like things just settled down, and now y’all are making a movie,” Gracie cautiously tells Elizabeth in the trailer.