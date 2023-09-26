Ahead of the season 45 premiere of “Survivor”, Jeff Probst is giving fans a sneak preview of what to expect and look forward to with new weekly 90-minute episodes.

The Emmy Award-winning host of the long-running competition series — known for its creative analogies, especially at Tribal Council — answers ET Canada’s questions about the upcoming season, describing it as a “game of telephone.”

“The analogy I would use for ‘Survivor’ 45 is the game of telephone because this season centres around a lot of pairs and each pair has information and the gameplay revolves around who is telling what to whom and is the information they’re telling each other the truth or not,” he explained. “You’ll really see that play out because a lot of the pairs overlap. And the question becomes, are you loyal to me or are you loyal to your other pair?”

The TV personality shared plenty of teasers regarding what the longer episodes entail, building further anticipation for the new season.

“We’re doing 90 minutes for every episode, and that means more of everything,” he said. “It starts with the players. We’ll get to spend more time on their backstories, where they’re from, their beliefs, how they get here. I think that really helps you invest because the more you know about someone, the more you understand their story and the way they behave and what they’re likely to do.

“90 minutes also gives us more time to be in camp life,” Probst continued, “because that is a big part of the day of a survivor is keeping the fire going, trying to fix your shelter so it doesn’t leak, gathering firewood for the fire.

“Of course, it gives us more time for challenges,” the 61-year-old added.

Probst — who’s been hosting the series since its 2000 premiere — went on to explain how the extra time allows the show “to really get inside what it’s like to find a clue to an idol and then go try to secure the idol.

“Because we knew we had 90 minutes, we made the idol finds a little more complex,” he revealed. “You have to be clever. You might have to enlist the aid of another player in order to pull it off. And I am certain fans are going to enjoy watching players in the jungle trying not to get caught while getting their idol.

Additionally, “more risk-reward games, where players take a journey and then they have to do something,” have been incorporated into the new episodes.

“The big test on those is you know that the other players are going to be assuming or speculating about what you’re doing or if you have an advantage. So based on what happens, you now have to concoct a story,” Probst explained. “Do you tell the truth and hope they believe you? Do you lie? We have more time to really explore the nuances of that and the social dynamics that come with it.

“And of course, we have more time for tribal council, which is where the game ultimately turns for the final time,” he shared, revealing that “many tribal councils in the new era are live. Players are still debating. They may have a good idea, but they’re not totally sold. So having enough time to just show one more conversation or one more comment where you realize, I don’t know, maybe it is going to be her. I think that will make the game a little more fun.”

Finally, one more thing about “Survivor” season 45 is that “the main title is back.”

“We’ve not had a main title in a long time just because of time constraints. But it’s really fun and as an extra treat, starting with episode 2, every main title will have an Easter egg in it for the superfan. A little clue,” Probst teased before suggesting: “If you really want to get into ‘Survivor’, watch the main title, look for what’s different.”

“Survivor” season 45 kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.