Gigi Hadid had some important advice for Natalia Bryant ahead of her runway debut on Friday.

Hadid spoke to Bryant in a Vogue social media clip, with the latter asking an array of her fellow Milan Fashion Week models for some advice.

Bryant made her big debut at the Versace Spring/Summer 2024 Show, before walking the Boss Spring/Summer 2024 show later that day.

Hadid revealed that the pair had “already talked about [Hadid’s advice],” before she added, “In the rehearsal, they’re gonna tell you to walk fast. They’re gonna yell. They’re gonna scream at you to walk fast.”

Hadid continued, “I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself like remember it.”

She later told Bryant, “You’re gonna be great. I love you! I’m so proud of you I’m gonna cry.”

Bryant insisted, “No I’m freaking out. I’m gonna cry.”

Bryant’s mom Vanessa took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s big moment.

She gushed, “Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! 😘 Versace! ❤️.”