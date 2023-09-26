Jeff Probst is sharing his thoughts on why Canadian “Survivor” players have been so successful at the complex game.

“They come out of the gate and they play.”

“I think Canadians have been doing well on ‘Survivor’ for one reason — they had to wait so long to play,” he told ET Canada. “It’s kind of like a second-chance season. They’ve just been waiting for years and years and years, and so they come out of the gate and they play.

“It’s the one thing that we constantly tell players: you have to play to win,” he said. “Canadians come to have fun and play to win.”

For the first 38 seasons of the hit competition series, Canadians were not allowed to compete on the show; however, that all changed when retired NHL player Tom Laidlaw, 65, became the first Canadian to be cast on season 39.

“They take the game seriously, but they’re also able to have fun.”

“The other thing about Canadians, they’re very likable,” Probst added. “You do root for them and it just seems to be an approach to life: they’re fun and they take the game seriously, but they’re also able to have fun inside of that.”

The “Survivor” host then compared Canadians to Fijians while chatting about the show’s permanent home since season 33 — Fiji.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places on earth. You can see 50 feet down in that water and all of the Fijians are like Canadians. They’re really likable,” the award-winning host praised.

Probst — who also serves as an executive producer on the show — went on to detail the “really great relationship” they have with Fiji.

“We love Fiji. Fiji Forever, I say. We have a great relationship not only with the government, but with the community. When we first went to Fiji several years ago, there really wasn’t a film community there and we’re very proud that we’ve helped teach and mentor the local community on how to make a television show or how to make a movie,” he shared. “We hire 400 local Fijians to work on our show every season and now lots of people go to Fiji to shoot because there is a built-in community of people that know how to crew a show.

“I think it’s been a really great relationship.”

“Survivor” season 45 kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.