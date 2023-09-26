Click to share this via email

Kim Zolciak really doesn’t want to end her marriage.

On Tuesday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star responded to her husband Kroy Biermann’s divorce filing, asking the court to have his filing dismissed.

According to Page Six, Zolciak claimed in court documents that she and Biermann have had “marital sexual relations on multiple occasions” since he filed for divorce.

She claimed his assertion that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” is “demonstrably false,” explaining that they have “resumed cohabitation,” adding that she believes their marriage is still “viable.”

Biermann filed for divorce from the reality star on August, just weeks after they had first split and then attempted to reconcile.

The former Atlanta Falcons player alleged in his filing that Zolciak exhibited “abusive” behaviour in front of their four young children.

He is also requesting sole custody of their children.