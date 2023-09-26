As Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance with Vittoria Ceretti appears to heat up, let’s find out a little bit more about the 25-year-old model.

Where Is Vittoria Ceretti From And How Did She Start Modelling?

Ceretti was born in Brescia, Italy on June 7, 1998, but moved to New York City in 2015 after being discovered in 2012 through the Elite Model Look Model contest.

Ceretti made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week for designer Kristina Ti and has since gone on to model for huge names including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Prada, Fendi, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Chanel and many more.

Ceretti has multiple model pals, including Gigi Hadid, who has also been romantically linked to DiCaprio since his split from Camila Morrone, reportedly in August 2022.

Is Vittoria Ceretti Married?

The Italian model tied the knot with DJ Matteo Milleri in June 2020, but a quick Google search says the couple were married between 2020-2023, suggesting they’ve since split.

Ceretti previously took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding, writing: “01.06.2020 🤍 from this day forward.”

Vittoria Ceretti Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind

Amid the “nepotism baby” discussions back in November, Ceretti seemingly took a swipe at Lily-Rose Depp for suggesting she didn’t have too much of an advantage in the film industry because her parents were Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Comments like this apparently didn’t sit well with Ceretti, who ranted in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, according to the Independent: “I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it,’ but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career.

“Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu).”

She continued: “But how about not being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of [their] Mercedes with [their] driver and [their] friend/assistant/agent taking care of [their] mental health?”

Ceretti insisted nepo babies “have no f**king idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you,” adding: “TAKES YEARS. You just get it free by day one,” also saying: “I know it’s not your fault but please, appreciate and know the place you came from. I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me. I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view.”

Is Vittoria Ceretti Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Ceretti is thought to have been hanging out with DiCaprio for a while now, with her even being snapped with the 48-year-old actor and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, in Milan, Italy, appearing to suggest their romance could be getting serious.

Page Six recently reported their relationship was heating up.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an insider said.

The pair were caught on camera having a steamy makeout session in an Ibiza club last month.

DiCaprio and Ceretti’s Ibiza date came a few weeks before they were seen grabbing ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara, California in photos shared by Page Six.