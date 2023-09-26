Pink doesn’t have time for divisive protesters when she’s trying to perform at one of her sold-out shows on her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

Monday night saw the 44-year-old take the stage at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where she acrobatically glided across the 64,000-seat venue to her tracks, but one moment caused the music to stop.

A TikTok of the concert shows the mom-of-two being distracted by a contentious protester in the audience who held up a sign on his iPhone that read: “Circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Taking no moment to hold herself back, the Grammy winner called them out: “Oh, you’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself? You spent all this money to come here and do that? I could buy a Birkin bag with that type of money… Get that s**t out of here.”

As the activist ignored Pink, he turned to the audience to display his message, causing the Pennsylvania native to request security.

“He wants all of you to read it. He came here tonight to talk about circumcision […] Get it out, get that cancer out, man.”

While the moment of protest may appear wildly random, Pink has a history with circumcision activists.

Posting a photo of her son in 2019 to Instagram, the “Trustfall” singer attracted odd attention from online trolls who pondered if her child was circumcised.

Addressing the gross and uncomfortable discourse, the singer posted online: “Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?”

Pink will bring her pipes to Houston, Texas, on Sept. 27.