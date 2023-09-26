Travis Kelce’s ex is sounding off.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the football star’s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry issued a warning to Taylor Swift, with whom he has recently struck up a romance.

“Once a cheater, always a cheater,” Benberry said.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she continued. “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her.”

Finally, she added, “I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”

Benberry appeared on Kelce’s dating show “Catching Kelce” back in 2016. They dated for only a few months after the show ended.

When the NFL star began dating Kayla Nicole soon after, Benberry accused him of having cheated on her.

She told DailyMail.com that she was only basing her advice to Swift on “the man that I knew him to be when we dated,” adding, “Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”