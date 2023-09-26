Click to share this via email

Things were catching fire at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” star Rachel Zegler had a meetup with her fellow franchise star Jennifer Lawrence.

In a post on Twitter, Zegler shared a video of her and Lawrence posing for photos together at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show, captioning the post, “a mother to many. a mother to Me.”

a mother to many. a mother to Me pic.twitter.com/96ep8DaWIX — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) September 26, 2023

Zegler also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing, “she’s actual mother.”

Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen in the original “Hunger Games” series, which started in 2012 and ended in 2015.

A film adaptation of the prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was confirmed as being in the works in 2020, with director Francis Lawrence returning to helm.

In May 2022, Zegler was cast to star in the lead, as Lucy Gray Baird.