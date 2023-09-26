The bombshells are exploding in Kerry Washington’s new memoir, Thicker Than Water, available now on bookshelves and digital platforms.

The profoundly personal book dives deep into the very private life of the Emmy-winning actress, which was propelled by discovering her father was not biologically related to the star.

Now, she’s pulling back the layers of her story and sharing them with the world to aid others in personal healing. We’ll visit some of the book’s most significant revelations below.

Panic Attacks Were A Norm In Her Childhood

Brought on by heated arguments between her parents – Valerie, a professor, and Earl, a real estate agent – caused paralyzing panic attacks and anxiety to swarm her childhood.

“I was dizzied with terror, no ground beneath me; it was crazy-making, endless. And sad,” she shares.

She Experienced Consistent Sexual Abuse As A Child At The Hands Of A Peer

Washington was tragically sexually assaulted by a boy in their tight-knit neighbourhood of the Bronx, NYC, during group sleepovers when her parents were in their room.

“He was not a pedophile,” she writes, not identifying the boy’s name. “The truth remains that there were things done to me — while I was sleeping, and without my consent — but the perpetrator was a child himself. It is partly my compassion for him that has kept these incidents a secret, locked in the vault of my mind.”

Washington reveals she chose not to tell her parents and often felt the weight of the trauma, explaining she “carried the shame and blame for too long.”

She Had A Same-Sex Relationship

Washington briefly found herself experimenting with her sexuality during her youth.

Her mom pried into her relationship with a close girlfriend, asking: “What’s going on with you two?”

“I think love comes in a lot of forms. I’ve had other romantic relationships,” she remembers. “I think there’s always been this dialogue between learning to love myself and learning to love others and receive love.”

Washington’s Trauma And Perfectionism Led To An Eating Disorder In College

While attending George Washington University in the ’90s, Washington details falling into the “darkest time of her life,” which involved “starvation, binge eating, body obsession and compulsive exercise.”

“In some ways I’m really grateful for Kerry in college because hitting bottom the way that she did, she opened the door for a lot more healing for me,” she recounts her past struggles. Dealing with her mental health has become easier for the star, who points to yoga and pilates for helping her on her journey to clarity and peace.

She Shares That She’s Had An Abortion

Unsure of sharing this moment in her life, Washington reflects that she felt it was important to delve into it because it contributed heavily to her self-understanding.

Not long after the hits “Save the Last Dance” in 2001, Washington dealt with an unplanned pregnancy.

“When the nurse called my false name, I followed her into a small office,” she explained. “My body felt hot with shame.”

Washington now believes “abortion is not a bad word” and no longer holds shame towards her decision.

She Divulges Details From Her Secret 2013 Wedding To Nnamdi Asomugha

The pair exchanged vows in June 2013 at a friend’s Sun Valley, Idaho home.

“For months I had been wearing my engagement ring secretly pinned inside my clothing for fear that if people knew we were engaged, it would be impossible to have a wedding away from public spectacle,” she remembers.

She Discovered Her Biological Paternity Through A DNA Test Prompted By Her Appearance On PBS ‘Know Your Roots’

The star’s parents were planning to take the secret of her biological paternity – that they used an anonymous sperm donor – to the grave until they found out she was going on Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s celebrity genealogy show.

They called an unexpected family meeting and broke the news to her.

Washington details her life as “turning upside down”, but acknowledges: “At some point we have to accept that our parents do the best they can and then we have to fill in the gap by parenting ourselves and being the adults we want to be. I always knew how much they loved me.”

Thicker Than Water is available now.