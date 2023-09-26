Click to share this via email

Patrick J. Adams has been reminiscing about his “Suits” days.

The Canadian actor — who played Mike Ross on the legal drama — took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images taken on set, featuring Meghan Markle, who starred as his on-screen lover, Rachel Zane.

Adams wrote alongside a black and white shot of himself, “Let’s get serious. Seriously.”

He then posted a photo of Markle and their co-star, Sarah Rafferty; who played Donna Paulsen.

The now-Duchess of Sussex could be seen lying on the floor with her bare feet resting on a cabinet in the snap, while Rafferty stared at the camera.

Adams captioned the pic, “I miss my friends.”

He also shared an array of other photos of cast members — Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Max Topplin and Gina Torres — with the post featuring a candid black and white shot of Markle.

He wrote, carrying on from his previous caption, “Each and every one of them.”

Markle starred on “Suits” for seven seasons from 2011-2018. She wrapped filming on her final season in November 2017, just days before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement.

The pair tied the knot in May 2018 and have since moved to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020.