Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

(L-R): Emma Stone as Whitney and Nathan Fielder as Asher in 'THE CURSE', Season 1.

Emma Stone’s next project promises to be a big departure from her previous roles, evident from a series of first-look photos unveiled on Tuesday.

Stone will be starring in the upcoming Showtime series “The Curse”, described as a “genre-bending” story that apparently blends elements of horror, psychological thriller and HGTV-style home-improvement shows.

“‘The Curse’ is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” reads the Showtime synopsis.

READ MORE: Emma Stone’s ‘Poor Things’ Gears Up For A New Premiere Date From September To December

In addition to Stone, the series also Nathan Fielder (“The Rehearsal”) and Benny Safdie (“Oppenheimer”), while guest stars include Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) and Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Benny Safdie as Dougie in THE CURSE, Season 1. Photo Credit: John Paul Lopez/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Emma Stone as Whitney in THE CURSE, Season 1. Photo Credit: John Paul Lopez/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

(L-R): Nathan Fielder as Asher and Emma Stone as Whitney in THE CURSE, Season 1. Photo Credit: Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

(L-R): Emma Stone as Whitney and Nathan Fielder as Asher in THE CURSE, Season 1. Photo Credit: Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. — Photo Credit: Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Nathan Fielder as Asher in THE CURSE, Season 1. Photo Credit: Beth Garrabrant/A24/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

In addition to starring, Fielder and Safdie are also co-creators, executive producers and writers on the show, while Fielder directs and Stone exec produces.

Following its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 12, “The Curse” makes its TV debut on Sunday, Nov. 12.