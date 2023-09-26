Emma Stone’s next project promises to be a big departure from her previous roles, evident from a series of first-look photos unveiled on Tuesday.
Stone will be starring in the upcoming Showtime series “The Curse”, described as a “genre-bending” story that apparently blends elements of horror, psychological thriller and HGTV-style home-improvement shows.
“‘The Curse’ is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” reads the Showtime synopsis.
In addition to Stone, the series also Nathan Fielder (“The Rehearsal”) and Benny Safdie (“Oppenheimer”), while guest stars include Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”), Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) and Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”).
In addition to starring, Fielder and Safdie are also co-creators, executive producers and writers on the show, while Fielder directs and Stone exec produces.
Following its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 12, “The Curse” makes its TV debut on Sunday, Nov. 12.