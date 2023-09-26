Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In an interview with Elle, the “Bridgerton” star talked about her experience dating the former “SNL” comedian shortly after her series premiered.

“It just goes back to being naïve—I didn’t think anyone would care,” she said of the public interest in their relationship.

“I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life,” she said. “You realize, ‘Oh, I can’t live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.’ There was a time, for example, when I’d post anything on my Instagram, and now I’m very, very careful about what I put out into the world.”

Calling those six months of paparazzi attention “very surreal,” Dynevor added, “This whole world that I was opened up to was really intimidating. Having men outside your house with cameras is super scary when you live on your own.”

She continued, “There were men who would wait outside my house with cameras, and it was the same men a few times. I don’t want to go on the record and say that I was being stalked, but when you have paparazzi who are waiting outside your house, it definitely feels like that.”

Dynevor also talked about the other lesson she learned when the paparazzi photos were published.

“People are going to make up whatever story that they want to make from a few pictures, that’s fine,” she said. “I had to learn to let things go and let it wash over my head instead of the normal reaction, which is to be like, ‘But that’s not true, and that didn’t happen.’ You have to let it go and focus on the work. I really am just here to act; I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work.”