Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade had a great time in Paris.

During a recent Amazon Live conversation, Richards shared details of their trip, amid speculation about the nature of their relationship.

“It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls’ trip,” she said, explaining that she and the Wade were in Europe to document her concerts, with footage being used for an upcoming documentary that Richards is helping produce.

“Morgan is very talented. We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online,” Richards said.

She said that one of her childhood friends also joined them on the trip.

Richards then expressed some irritation at the speculation and rumours surrounding the trip.

“I mean, there’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there, act like we were just like — I don’t even know what,” she said.

Adding that the “there were cameras there,” Richards said that everyone could see that it wasn’t a romantic getaway.

“Can you guys get your act together?” she said. “But yes, it was a great shoot.”