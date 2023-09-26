Chevy Chase isn’t flinching a smile while remembering his “Community” days.

Stopping by Mark Maron’s “WTF” podcast in an episode released on Monday, the actor explained his less-than-thrilled attitude towards the Dan Harmon sitcom.

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” he remembered. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

While on the topic of his character Pierce Hawthorne, Chevy said he didn’t mind the writing, but his problem was with the people.

“I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was… I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

Chevy has a strained history with the series. In 2022, he addressed accusations that he was a “jerk” while working on the show’s four seasons while on “CBS Sunday Morning”.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he bluntly responded.

“I am who I am. And I like where — who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Things reached a tipping point when Chase dropped the N-word while having an outburst on set, understandably upsetting his castmates.

“I’ve never been not OK. He’s kind of a pisser,” said Chevy about his relationship with Harmon.