Lil Tay — or perhaps someone who has once again hacked into the rapper’s Instagram account — is making some accusations about her father that may result in legal action.

On Tuesday, a post appeared on her Instagram Stories, pointing the finger at Lil Tay’s father as being responsible for the Instagram post issued last month, claiming that she’d died; the “statement” was later revealed to be a hoax, while Meta (formerly Facebook) confirmed that the account had been hacked.

The post — which may or may not have been written by Lil Tay — features a photo of her father, Cristopher J. Hope, along with several allegations, including that he “faked my death.”

According to TMZ, Lil Tay has reportedly been at the centre of a lengthy custody battle between her parents.

Meanwhile, Hope responded to the allegations in the social media post.

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit,” he told TMZ.

“Everything stated is 100 percent false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account,” he added.

Meanwhile, the original death hoax post remains on Lil Tay’s Instagram.