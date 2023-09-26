Toronto’s Drom Taberna took on a new life of its own last Saturday night when R&B star Anderson .Paak made a surprise appearance.

Torontonians in attendance were floored when the “Leave The Door Open” singer appeared at the Queen St. W. bar to link up with a local band for a performance.

The bar’s dancefloor began burning as Paak. joined instrumental Toronto band Shout! the Band. The 12-member group shared a moment from the memorable encounter with TikTok on Sept. 24.

@shout_theband We out here changing the game 🔥🔥🔥 so much love to @Anderson Paak and Maurice Brown for bringing the HEAT – don’t miss our next show October 14th!! ♬ original sound – SHOUT! The band

.Paak, real name Brandon Anderson, maneuvered through the crowd as he yelled: “What the f**k is up, Toronto?”

The band turned up their talent to perform a rendition of his 2016 hit “Come Down”, with .Paak styled to the heights in a fur hat, giant sunglasses and pearls.

It was a busy night in the 6ix for .Paak. That same night, the R&B singer also stopped by an Adidas pop-up at the East Room, where he performed as his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee.