After a series of major life changes, Blac Chyna is also switching up her relationship life.

“The Challenge” star, who has decided to remove her cosmetic surgeries and now prefers to go by her birth name, Angela White, made her romantic relationship with songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano Instagram official on Monday.

In a touching photo shared of the two at the start of the week, White can be seen staring deeply into Milano’s eyes as she captioned the pic: “❤️X🙏🏽”

Milano confirmed their item status, commenting underneath: “Mine.”

The Grammy winner continued sharing the love over on his profile, where he uploaded a snap of himself carrying a sweatsuited White.

“It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. ♾️🧩 Love you Angela 🤞🏾❤️,” shared the rapper’s online message.

The Lashed Cosmetics owner’s life has been full of massive changes lately, including a big milestone: earlier this month, she celebrated one year of sobriety.

“This year taught me a lot about myself,” she revealed. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022, that I was done with the alcohol.”

White also stepped down from her OnlyFans gig last year and shares daughter Dream, 6, with her ex, Rob Kardashian. She also is a mom to son King Cairo, 10, with rapper Tyga.