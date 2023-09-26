Pierce Brosnan is really earning extra hubby points!

The 70-year-old actor showed out for his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan’s 60th birthday on Monday by gifting her 60 roses.

Sharing the loved-up gift to Instagram, the actor wrote alongside the pic: “Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday.”

“Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan.”

Celebs lined up to share their support in the comments, starting with Linda Thompson, who wrote: “Happy birthday to the lovely Keely! What a blessed Love you two share!”

The birthday celebration comes a month after another milestone for the lovebirds. Last month, they rang in their 22nd wedding anniversary, which Keely paid tribute to by posting an Instagram memory of their wedding day in Ireland.

“Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial,” she cutely shared on August 5. “Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life.”

The post also revealed that the specific date they met, the beginning of their love story, was April 8, 1994.

Following their wedding day in 2001, the couple brought two kids into the world: Dylan, 26 and Paris, 22. Pierce also shares three kids with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who passed from cancer in 1991.