Tensions were rising on the latest ep of Dax Shephard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert“, which featured “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness as a guest.

The conversation between the two took a heated turn when the topic of transgender childhood transitioning took the spotlight. It all started when the two were pondering if The New York Times were more left-leaning or right-leaning, to which Ness propositioned were more right-leaning due to the publication’s stance on gender-affirming care for youth.

Dax replied, adding: “Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning.”

“How do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind? Then there’s another counterargument. If they kill themselves, then that’s really f***ing permanent. … To even question it makes you an enemy. I don’t think that’s the way forward.”

Ness was shocked by Dax’s response, sharing that they felt like Dax’s stance was similar to their dad’s and pointing out the severity of online misinformation surrounding social issues like trans rights.

“There’s just so many things that are so much more important and we’re over here being like, ‘Well, there’s legitimate concerns [about transgender athletes],’” they added.

“All I’m saying is what we know about misinformation and disinformation is when you have an outsized reaction to something, there’s a good chance that you’re being exposed to misinformation and disinformation. And a lot of the rhetoric around the anti-trans backlash does have a lot of misinformation and disinformation in it.”

As Dax continued grilling Ness’s perspective on the topic, they shed tears: “I’m a nonbinary f***ing trans person. When I talk to my dad or people who say similar things, it’s hard to be cool through that.”

The “Queer Eye” star clarified that they weren’t calling Dax a transphobe but felt one could still hold transphobic ideologies without necessarily hating trans people.

“I could just cry because I’m so tired of having to fight for little kids because they just want to be included,” they continued. “I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I have to tell you I am very tired.”