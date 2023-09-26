Cheryl Burke enjoyed a “Dancing With the Stars” reunion when she welcomed fellow pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy as a guest on her new podcast, “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

During his visit, their conversation turned to their experiences on the show. At one point, Burke surprised him with 15 rapid-fire questions about the celebs he’s been partnered with, beginning with who’d been the most challenging.

“I’m like, ‘Kirstie, please, not right now, I’m begging you.'”

“Oh man,” Chmerkovskiy said, before revealing that celeb to be Kirstie Alley.

READ MORE: Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Next, she asked him to identify the celeb who’d been the most fun. “I have to say Kirstie, I’m sorry,” he replied.

Meanwhile, in another part of the podcast, Chmerkovskiy revealed that the late “Cheers” star took a flirtatious approach to dance training.

“Celebrities always fall in love with dancers,” he explained, although he admitted that “some dancers are just not that fall-in-lovable.”

“Kirstie Alley, rest in peace, I’ve said it many times, she was like, ‘You’re so flirty,'” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Me?’ I was like, ‘What? You’re crazy.’ And I’m nervously pacing around trying to think how to make this woman look good on Monday, and we’re running out of time, she’s not getting it… and in the midst of that, she’s like, ‘You felt flirty.’ I’m like, ‘Kirstie, please, not right now, I’m begging you.'”