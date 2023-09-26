Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for "Savage" onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion experienced nearly every emotion possible when she was asked to perform with Beyoncé on the Houston stop of the Renaissance Tour last weekend.

It was a fitting proposition, as both Grammy winners are Texas natives. The star power was undoubtedly exploding through the NRG Stadium as the duo linked up to cover Stallion’s 2020 chart-topper, “Savage”, and Stallion herself was bursting with a myriad of feelings too.

Taking her emotions over to Instagram, the rapper, who has sold over 5 million units in the U.S., shared a recollection of her thoughts when she was asked to join the stage with Queen Bey, and yes, the tears were flowing for the super fan.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Joins Beyoncé In Houston For Special Hometown ‘Renaissance’ Show Performance

“I will never shut the f**k up because I performed with Beyoncé,” she shouts in the beginning of the vid. “Y’all don’t know how many times I have cried this god d**n weekend, like y’all don’t understand, Beyoncé is my idol. I really genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole f***ing heart.”

As she revisited the memorable moment, footage of Stallion, real name Megan Pete, crying without makeup played across the clip.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Stuns In Photos She Shares From Vancouver Tour Stop

Live footage from the performance was also incorporated into the vid, which showed Pete screaming into the microphone as any true member of the Beyhive would react.

“Me and my momma are such huge fans of Beyoncé,” she continued sharing. Another video edited into the clip showed Pete’s head hanging out her car window as she lip-syncs to Beyoncé.

The “WAP” hitmaker captioned the video mentioning her non-stop “ugly crying,” which she says she’s been doing all weekend.