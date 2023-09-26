Catherine, Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth, a heritage textile mill established in 1783 which manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles and iconic fabrics on Sept. 26, 2023 in Leeds, England.

Kate Middleton made a royal visit to a British textile mill that shares a surprising connection to her own family history.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited the family-owned AW Hainsworth textile mill in Leeds.

As People reports, Middleton’s paternal grandparents owned a the wool manufacturing company William Lupton and Co., which was sold to AW Hainsworth back in 1958. Her great-grandfather Noel Middleton, who married Olive Lupton, was a director of the company, with the couple going on to have three sons — one of whom was her grandfather, father of her father, Michael.

“She had had a chat with her parents, and they had been filling her in,” Rachel Taylor, a member of the Hainsworth family, told People. “They had obviously done some research. She spoke to a lot of people today. We were able to put a bit of bells and whistles onto that.”

One of the mill’s pieces that caught her eye was a scarlet tunic, of the type worn by guards at Buckingham Palace.

“She loved it,” the company’s operational excellence director, Zena Al Mausawe, told the magazine. “It was great that she saw the scarlet tunic which is the iconic red fabric that everyone associates with Buckingham Palace and the guards. It was great how she was trying to feel everything and get the tactile experience as well.”

Middlesto, she added, “loved the smell of the wool and the texture of it and the handle of it.”

Amanda McLaren, the company’s managing director, added, “What was more interesting for her was seeing how it’s turned into beautiful red fabric. We explained the processes it goes through, from carding to spinning and winding and then finishing. She was really fascinated by it, and we were able to show her some fabric for the guardsmen going through the dye house. She could see it being dyed red, and it becomes very real then.”

In fact, Middleton was reportedly surprised when she learned that the military tunic that her husband, Prince William, wore on his wedding day was actually made at that same mill.

“She is featured with her husband, and as she walked around, she clearly recognized it and was blown away,” McLaren said.