Tom Brady is feeling as fit and healthy as ever in his post-NFL life.

The retired football legend has gotten quite a bit leaner in recent months, and it turns out he credits his health to not actually playing football anymore.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray”, Brady was asked about looking a bit lighter than he had been in the last few years of his professional career.

“Yeah, I’m down about 10 lbs., but I’m actually very fit right now,” Brady said. “I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.”

Brady explained that he feels it’s “important for everyone” to focus on their physical health in their personal lives.

“Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have?” Brady said. “You could prioritize a lot of other things — career, kids, relationships, family, greater good, community. But at the end of the day, physical and mental health should sit at the top of the pyramid.”

Brady previously opened up about his post-NFL training regimen and diet plan back in June, when he spoke with People about how he’s been eating right to stay in the same peak condition he was before he retired in February.

“I don’t think it’s a strict regimen,” Brady told the outlet about his diet. “I think it’s just trying to make healthy choices that allow me to live the life I want to live.”

That means staying away from things like refined sugar, salt, caffeine, white flour, dairy, starchy root vegetables and even strawberries.

“I think what I put in my body is very important,” Brady said, adding that he’s also staying physically active through new hobbies he’s picked up now that he’s no longer playing professional football.

While his career no longer hinges on his body being able to perform at the highest level, he explained he wants to keep up his habits.

“I still want to maintain,” Brady shared. “I’ve developed so many healthy habits, I just want to stick with them.”

MORE FROM ET: