Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) demonstrate in front of the Netflix building in Los Angeles

The second longest strike in the history of the Writers Guild of America is finally coming to an end.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a tentative deal has been reached to bring the WGA strike, which began on May 2, to an end at one minute after midnight Pacific Time on Wednesday.

According to THR, a vote by guild membership, authorized by more than 11.500 WGA members, will bring Hollywood writers back to work.

The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/c0ULMXhPL7. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7z8kw9xI1p — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 27, 2023

“This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement, after WGA West Board and WGA East Council voted unanimously to lift the “restraining order” on Tuesday.

However, THR also points out that the deal isn’t technically done yet; members of the WGA still need to vote to ratify a referendum, which will take place between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

A summary of the deal addresses the terms negotiated on such hot-button issues as streaming residuals, pay increases, artificial intelligence and more.