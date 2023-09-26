The second longest strike in the history of the Writers Guild of America is finally coming to an end.
The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that a tentative deal has been reached to bring the WGA strike, which began on May 2, to an end at one minute after midnight Pacific Time on Wednesday.
According to THR, a vote by guild membership, authorized by more than 11.500 WGA members, will bring Hollywood writers back to work.
The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. The strike ends at 12:01 am. Check out our deal at https://t.co/c0ULMXhPL7. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7z8kw9xI1p
— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 27, 2023
“This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” the WGA negotiating committee said in a statement, after WGA West Board and WGA East Council voted unanimously to lift the “restraining order” on Tuesday.
However, THR also points out that the deal isn’t technically done yet; members of the WGA still need to vote to ratify a referendum, which will take place between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
A summary of the deal addresses the terms negotiated on such hot-button issues as streaming residuals, pay increases, artificial intelligence and more.