Singer-songwriter David Ryan Harris, who’s been a guitarist in John Mayer’s band for two decades, took to social media to reveal that he and his two sons were wet by police after disembarking an American Airlines flight when a flight attendant suspected he was a child trafficker and his children were his victims.

“Apparently, a flight attendant had called ahead with some sort of concern that perhaps my mixed children weren’t my children, because they were unresponsive during an interaction with her,” Harris said in the first of several videos he shared on Instagram, as reported by People.

As Harris related, the flight attendant became suspicious after asking the children, their names, with one of the kids “pretty shy.”

“I wanted to go through the roof, but I did not want my kids to see me handle the situation with anything other than grace and class,” Harris said of his ordeal, revealing that he and his kids, who are biracial, were allowed to leave after a discussion with the officers.

“My kids are like ‘We don’t want to fly that airline again,’” he said, noting that his son asked if he’d done something wrong, and felt as if he’d “endangered the family.”

Harris believes the whole thing was racially motivated.

“I don’t care what you say, if this had been a white dad/mom with 2 little black kids, they would probably been offered an upgrade, not an interrogation,” he wrote.

“It seems to me that you should have to have a bit more to go on before you’re able to call the police on someone,” Harris continued.

“It’s my word against her word, and she’s not even there,” he said of the flight attendant. “She didn’t even come to the top of the jetway to get her hero award, so I’m left to defend myself, based on something that at the time I was like, ‘I don’t even know what you’re talking about. My child doesn’t speak to anybody.’”

In a statement to People, a rep for American Airlines addressed Harris’ concerns.

“At American, the safety and security of our customers and team members are our top priorities. We strive to create a positive, welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us and apologize for any misunderstanding that may have occurred. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience and address their concerns,” the statement read.

According to Harris, a rep for the airline eventually contacted him, offering an apology and 10,000 frequent flyer miles for his trouble, something that he found “kind of insulting,” given that the airline offers a larger number of points for simply opening an American Airlines credit card.

Meanwhile, Harris feels that any suspicions about child trafficking can easily be addressed an identified prior to boarding an airplane.

“It should stop with the federal agents,” he said. “Once we get past TSA, I don’t want to hear from a flight attendant about what kind of hunch they have. It’s a burden on the flight attendant and it makes far more room for error.”