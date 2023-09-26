Taylor Swift, centre, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

While football fans tuned into Fox on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears, the game attracted more female viewers than usual due to a special guest in attendance: Taylor Swift, who watched the action in a VIP suite alongside the mother Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she’s rumoured to be dating.

According to Variety, Fox’s broadcast of “America’s Game of the Week” attracted a total audience of 24.32 million viewers, but scored the highest in female viewers, aged 12-17 and 18-49.

While those numbers were down slightly from the same time last year, Fox’s airing of the game was the most-watched broadcast of the week on any network.

For Swifties, there’s no question that the singer’s presence was far more important than the game itself.

📹| Taylor and Travis Kelce's mom enjoying the game at Arrowhead stadium today! pic.twitter.com/gVPWedkgvx — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce can’t get enough Taylor Swift. He looks up and says “Damn, there she is right there.” pic.twitter.com/HXTHAXwwD1 — Geoff Abbott (@VisionaryDigMar) September 25, 2023