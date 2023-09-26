While football fans tuned into Fox on Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears, the game attracted more female viewers than usual due to a special guest in attendance: Taylor Swift, who watched the action in a VIP suite alongside the mother Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she’s rumoured to be dating.
According to Variety, Fox’s broadcast of “America’s Game of the Week” attracted a total audience of 24.32 million viewers, but scored the highest in female viewers, aged 12-17 and 18-49.
While those numbers were down slightly from the same time last year, Fox’s airing of the game was the most-watched broadcast of the week on any network.
For Swifties, there’s no question that the singer’s presence was far more important than the game itself.
