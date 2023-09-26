Charles Kelley, a founding member of country group Lady A, is opening up about his sobriety journey.

In a candid interview with Billboard, Kelley — who is about 15 months sober — admitted he’s feeling better than he expected.

“It’s led me a lot closer to my spirituality.”

“I never thought I would actually enjoy it, you know?” he said. “I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna do this for my family, I’m gonna do this for my band, I’m gonna do this for myself.’ But I think it’s the energy you get from not having crazy nights and all of those different things.”

His recovery journey has also brought him to some epiphanies about himself.

“It’s led me a lot closer to my spirituality. It’s led me to look at myself and what I want more. Like, what am I doing? What am I standing for? What do I want for the next 20 years? I think sometimes you have to kind of hit that point of desperation in a way to find that. I’m glad I hit it in my 40s and didn’t wait until later on in life,” he shared.

In August 2022, the band postponed their tour in order to support Kelley as she sought treatment. It’s a decision they have not come to regret, particularly since it’s brought all of the group members closer.

“You’ve always had a big heart and a passion for music and the people you love and loyalty,” Lady A’s Hillary Scott said, addressing Kelley. “And now, I feel like there more communication of those feelings.”

Fellow Lady A member Dave Haywood seconded that. “I feel like, [there’s] a lot of daily gratitude, saying, ‘Let’s celebrate and enjoy this moment,’” Haywood said. “We don’t always have to look to the next thing we’re going to do. Let’s be grateful with this music, with this moment, with this show tonight. He’s been fantastic, and we’re so proud of him.”