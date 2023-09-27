See who got sent home and how the leaderboard looks after the first night of competition.

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead

“Dancing With the Stars” returned to ABC on Tuesday for the Season 32 premiere, and 14 new stars teamed up with beloved pro partners to bring their best to the ballroom.

The first week of competition can always be a challenge for the couples to find their footing — but, as usual, some celebs shined bright as standout talents, while others stumbled hard.

After two hours of debut dances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and whose time was already up.

In the end — through a combination of judges scores and audience votes — two couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, as well as Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki.

Mauricio and Emma earned a score of 15 for their jive, set to “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic — placing them comfortably in the middle of the pack scores-wise.

However, Matt and Koko’s unique and unconventional cha-cha — set to “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe — earned them a 12 and ultimately led to them getting the axe, and being the first couple sent home this season.

The “Veep” alum, however, was gracious in defeat, and had nothing but love, telling co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, “Koko’s the best, I had a wonderful time, it was a wonderful experience, and I would urge the judges to rewatch that routine sometime.”

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here’s how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday’s premiere:

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 22 (7,7,8)

Ariana Madix & Pashaov Pashk: 21 (7,7,7)

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 21 (7,7,7)

Lele Pons & Brandon Armstrong: 19 (6,7,6)

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 18 (6,6,6)

Adrian Peterson & Britt Stewart: 18 (6,6,6)

Mira Sorvino & Gleb Savchenko: 17 (6,5,6)

Barry Williams & Peta Murgatroyd: 16 (6,5,5)

Jamie Lynn Spears & Alan Bersten: 15 (5,5,5)

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater: 15 (5,5,5)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 13 (5,4,4)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 12 (4,4,4)

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson: 12 (4,4,4)

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

