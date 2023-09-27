Elijah Blue Allman and his mother Cher attend the 5th Annual Fire and Ice Ball to Benefit Revlon UCLA Women Cancer Center on December 7, 1994 at the 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, California.

Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop Allman from reconciling with his estranged wife.

Marie Angela King, his estranged wife, made the startling allegation in court documents she filed in Los Angeles Superior Court back on Dec. 5. The court documents, obtained by ET, are only now making headlines after the case was uncovered as part of the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce case.

In court documents, King claims she was told Cher hired four men to remove Allman from a hotel room the night of their wedding anniversary. She claims they spent 12 days alone together since Nov. 18, but that all changed on Nov. 30, 2022, when four people barged into their hotel room and “removed [Allman] from our room.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” the court documents state. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

ET has reached out to Cher for comment.

King goes on to claim that the “Believe” songstress asked her to leave the family home in Allman’s absence.

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing,” she further claimed in court documents. “I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets.”

The next court date in this case is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

Cher and ex-husband Gregg Allman, share Allman, who was born on July 10, 1976. She and late ex-husband Sonny Bono, who together performed as Sonny & Cher, share son Chaz Bono, born on March 4, 1969.

