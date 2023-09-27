Travis Kelce is finally talking Taylor.

In a teaser of the next “New Hieghts” podcast, co-hosted by Travis and brother Jason, the NFL star appears to directly address his rumours romance with Taylor Swift.

“We’ve been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life — now we’ve got to talk about it,” Jason says in the short clip.

“My personal life that is not so personal,” Travis jokes. “I did this to myself Jason, I know this.”

Jason then asks, “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

Fans will have to wait for the new episode of the podcast to drop on Wednesday to find out exactly what Travis says.

Rumours about his romance with Swift first emerged earlier in September, just months after Travis had publicly talked about his attempt to pass his number to the singer at one of her Eras Tour stops.

On Sunday, they made headlines in a big way, when Swift attended Travis’ game with the Chiefs against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift watched the game from a box alongside Travis’ mother, cheering on the home team. She and Travis were then seen leaving the game together, and reportedly went for dinner with the team.