Travis Kelce is having a blast.

On Wednesday’s new episode of his podcast “New Heights”, with fellow NFL star brother Jason Kelce, the football player addressed the rumours surrounding his romance with Taylor Swift.

The brothers got on the subject, talking all about Swift’s appearance in Kansas City on Sunday to cheer him on as his team, the Chiefs, trounced the Chicago Bears.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis said.

“That was pretty ballsy,” he continued. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for the Chiefs.”

Swift attended the game alongside the brothers’ mom, Donna, sitting in the player’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on the home team with big enthusiasm.

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Travis said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

He also talked about how his life has already changed since Swift attended the game, including having paparazzi camping outside his home.

“What’s real is that you know, it is my personal life, I want to respect both of our lives,” the 33-year-old said. “She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

He added, “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

Rumours of Travis and Swift’s romance first emerged in early September, just months after the football star revealed on his podcast that he’d tried and failed to pass his number to the singer during one of her Eras Tour stops in Kansas City.