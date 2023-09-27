Nick Cannon admitted he might not be alive if it wasn’t for his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The talk show host spoke candidly about being diagnosed with lupus in 2012 during an interview on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast.

Cannon told podcast host Steven Bartlett of Carey: “She was my rock. She went hard.

“To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness.”

Cannon called Carey “the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

Despite being the superstar that she is, the star praised Carey for still being “loving enough to take on all of my stuff.”

Cannon went on, “It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with.

“But it definitely brought us closer together.”

The pair were married from 2008 to 2016 and share twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 12, together.

Cannon said that at the time he was questioning the meaning of life, if he was going to survive and whether he’d “wasted” his time up until that point.

“If I get another shot what am I gonna’ do?” Cannon — who is a dad of 12 — recalled asking himself.