Rosé, Austin Butler, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss and Carla Bruni attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France.

Saint Laurent had several famous onlookers sitting front row during its Paris Fashion Week show.

On Tuesday, Austin Butler, Hailey Bieber, and Kate Moss sat side by side during the French luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, which was held outdoors in a picture-perfect location set against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Butler — who is YSL’s global ambassador for their MYSLF fragrance — looked stylish in a double-breasted suit and long pin-striped coat featuring large padded shoulders. The “Elvis” star completed the look with a dainty gold chain necklace and black heeled boots.

Austin Butler attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. — Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bieber sat next to Butler, donning a body-hugging backless gown with large gold earrings and black heeled sandals. She later posed for a photo in front of the glistening Eiffel Tower.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. — Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Rhode founder was also seated next to fellow model Kate Moss, who donned a plunging white silk vest and a black pencil skirt, paired with sheer tights, brown stilettos and what appeared to be Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking jacket over her shoulders.

Kate Moss arrives for the Yves Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Paris. — Photo: AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer

Elsewhere in the front row, the trio were joined by Carla Bruni and BLACKPINK singer Rosé. The star-studded show also saw YSL global beauty ambassador Zoë Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane Kruger, Demi Moore and Madonna’s children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie attend.