Ozzy Osbourne wants to go out with a bang.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the 74-year-old music legend shared an update on his health after undergoing a “final surgery” on his neck this month.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god,” he said. “I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”

With the surgeries behind him, Osbourne shared that he is now planning to record a brand new album.

“I’m getting myself fit,” he said. “I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”

He added, “I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!”

In recent years, Osbourne has dealt with a string of health issues, including COVID and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, which had forced him to cancel tour plans.

Earlier this summer, he announced her was pulling out of the Power Trip Festival in California, being held next week, as his health recovers.

He told Metal Hammer that he was happy to see fellow Birmingham metal legends Judas Priest step in to replace him on the roster.

“If I can’t do the gig, I don’t really want to be there,” Osbourne said, adding, “Plus I know they’ll just be like ‘go on, get Ozzy up’!”