Gwen Stefani said everything changed after she met Blake Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton — who met in 2014 on the set of “The Voice” — tied the knot in 2021.

Speaking to People in a new interview, the No Doubt singer admitted of their life on a ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma: “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time.”

Stefani gushed, “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.'”

Shelton is now stepdad to Stefani’s sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani told the mag of living life outside of Hollywood, “I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don’t like that much humidity.

“But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.”

Stefani is still super busy, but things are a little less hectic than in her touring days.

She recalled, “I took Kingston on a world tour [when he was 9 months old]. I would have to nurse him, then get onstage, come off, and he would twirl my ponytail.

“That’s when things got really hard for me emotionally. That time is so precious, and you don’t want to miss anything.”

She vowed, “When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them — and here we are.”