Kim Kardashian always gets back up.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared bloopers on her Instagram Story from her recent attempt at wakeboarding.

“Wanted to share some bloopers,” she captioned the clips, which showed her bellyflopping off the board into the water. “You don’t lose if you get knocked down you lose if you stay down,”

Earlier, Kardashian had shared a longer video of her on the wakeboard, pulling out a bottle of sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

At the end of that video, Kardashian could also be seen falling off the wake board and then floating in the water while holding up the bottle.

Jenner launched her small-batch 818 Tequila brand in February 2021.

“For almost 4 years, I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.