Amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s off-putting divorce, the name of their second daughter has been revealed.

The ex-couple’s one-year-old goes by the name Delphine, as per custody filings obtained by Page Six, in which Turner requested their divorce to be put on hold until the exes come to an agreement regrading the custody of their daughters.

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Speaks About Emotional Track About Being A Parent, ‘Little Bird’, Amid Lawsuit Battle With Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers singer and the “Game of Thrones” alum, who’ve kept details about their little girl private since she was born in July 2022, also share Willa, 3.

Last week, Turner sued Jonas, accusing him of refusing to send their children back to her home country of England by keeping a hold of their passports. Now, the actress has asked the judge to pause the divorce, reasoning that her daughters are the subjects of an “international child abduction” case. The court docs were filed a couple of days before the former couple agreed to temporarily keep their kids in New York while the estranged parents sort out their divorce and custody proceedings.

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Fires Back At Sophie Turner’s ‘Harsh’ Lawsuit: ‘The Children Were Not Abducted’

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, also signed an interim consent order on Sept. 25, prohibiting both of them from taking their daughters out of the state. Next week, the exes are expected to be present for a pretrial conference.