Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West reportedly has new music on the way.

The rapper fell victim to leaks again this week as Jesus is King 2 — a Dr. Dre collab album — did the rounds online.

An upcoming Donda visual album also hit the internet recently, Complex reported.

The Jesus is King sequel is said to be made up of remixes of tracks from West’s 2019 album, as well as new versions of “Water”, “Everything We Need” and “God Is”.

READ MORE: Kanye West Files Lawsuit Over Leaked Songs, Alleges Leakers Breached Confidentiality Agreement

There will also be new songs such as “This is the Glory” featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg; “Blood of the Lamb”, feat. Pusha-T; “L.A. Monster”, feat. A$AP Ferg; and “Our King” featuring Dre and 2 Chainz.

Ye & Dr Dre’s remix album ‘Jesus is King II’ has leaked in its entirety. The album has 10 tracks with new verses from Ye and a stack of features including A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Thurz, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign & Eminem #kanyewest #drdre #jesusisking pic.twitter.com/QseNn8V6nd — kanyewestaurant (@kanyewestau) September 26, 2023

West previously teased Jesus is King 2 on Twitter following the first album’s release.

Complex reported an alternate video for the 2007 track “Flashing Lights” was also doing the rounds online.

READ MORE: North West Channels Kanye West’s ‘College Dropout’ Era, Wears Almost Identical Shirt To Her Dad’s

Forbes stated sources close to Ye claimed an upcoming surprise album could also “be dropped sometime soon, potentially without warning.”

TMZ Hip Hop added that sources had told them West was in a “truly great headspace” and had been “cranking out songs at a rapid pace, completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone.”

Ye — who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months due to his anti-Semitic comments — last released Donda 2 in 2022. His upcoming music is thought to be closer to the “old Kanye” sound, according to TMZ.