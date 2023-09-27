Usher created a memorable moment during his recent performance at La Seine Musicale in Paris, France. During his concert, the 44-year-old singer serenaded actress Gabrielle Union with his hit song, “Boyfriend”. However, the performance took an unexpected turn when Usher decided to pause and share a lighthearted exchange with none other than Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

In a video clip shared on Instagram by both Usher and Wade, the crowd can be seen enthusiastically dancing as Usher sings the lyrics, “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me.” Amid the electrifying atmosphere, Usher playfully interrupts himself, quipping, “Well, he should know I’m pretty — OK, let’s stop. Let’s not get carried away. This is Dwyane Wade, I ain’t crazy. That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

The humorous moment continues as Usher extends his hand to greet Wade, who responds with laughter and a warm hug. “What’s up, king?” Usher asks Wade, further fuelling the cheerful atmosphere.

Usher couldn’t resist sharing the amusing exchange, captioning the Instagram post with a cheeky message, “Look, I don’t want no smoke 😅 👐🏾 Night one in Paris…”

This isn’t the first time Usher’s performances have sparked conversation. In July, during his Las Vegas Residency, he serenaded Keke Palmer, who made headlines due to her outfit choice. This incident led to a Twitter exchange with the father of her child, Darius Jackson, who commented on her attire.

However, since then, the controversy has been put to rest. Palmer and Jackson were recently seen attending Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” birthday show together at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Palmer even shared heartwarming photos of Jackson and their newborn son, Leo, during her “Big Boss Tour” stop at Webster Hall in New York City.

Reflecting on his onstage interactions, Usher told People in August, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to.”

He emphasized that these moments are meant to be fun and lighthearted.

In the midst of his busy schedule, Usher has been making headlines for another reason. It was recently announced that he will be headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking his second appearance at the prestigious event. The news was delivered in a creative video announcement featuring Kim Kardashian, who informed Usher of the exciting opportunity.

The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

