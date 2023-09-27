Chloe Bailey blushed over her celebrity crush after revealing Michael B. Jordan is her number one.

The 25-year-old singer admitted the “Creed” star is at the top of her list while appearing on the latest episode of the Apple Music radio show, “The Dotty Show”.

“I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush,” Bailey declared. “I’ve been said that in interviews, even like, years ago.”

When asked if she’s ever told Jordan, 36, the “Have Mercy” singer replied, “No.” Although, he may find out soon if he comes across Bailey’s new interview.

“I don’t shoot my shot,” she elaborated.

“I’m big on blessings, but I’m like God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here,” Bailey continued, noting that when blessings are “forced,” other blessings could be “blocked.”

“What is it about Michael B. Jordan?,” British host and rapper Amplify Dot asked the singer, to which she immediately began giggling and blushing, failing to provide an answer.

Earlier this year, Bailey opened up to Cosmopolitan, telling the magazine that she’s been single “for almost a year” and believes she’s been alone so that she can better “grasp” the concept of loving herself first before offering love to someone else.

“Your girl has just been working on herself, and I wish I was lying. I tell myself, ‘God, I know what you’re doing. You’re sifting out the BS, so I can find good lovin’,'” she told the outlet. “When you don’t know your worth and when you haven’t mastered the art of loving yourself, you question why others would love you.”

Bailey added that she can’t expect someone to love her “wholeheartedly” when she’s “not there yet” within herself.

Nonetheless, when it comes to being in a romantic relationship, the “Swarm” actress described herself as “a mush ball” who loves “cuddles.

“I love showing my passion through our physical beings,” she said. “I’m such a physical touch and words of affirmation type of girl, and I want someone to be just as madly in love with me as I am with them.

“I’m one thousand percent a hopeful romantic.”