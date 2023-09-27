Rob Schneider is angry.

Earlier this week, the comedian announced on Twitter that he was cancelling a planned trip to Canada over a recent incident in which a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis was honoured in Parliament.

The incident occurred last Friday, during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the House of Commons.

House Speaker Anthony Rota introduced the 98-year-old veteran as having “fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” during World War II, which prompted a standing ovation from the entire House.

Afterward, it was reported that the veteran, Yaroslav Hunka, had in fact been a volunteer in the Ukrainian SS under Nazi command during the war.

Rota announced his resignation on Tuesday, sharing his “profound regret for my error,” and clarified that no one had been made aware of the intended tribute beforehand.

In his tweet, Schneider, who is Jewish and an outspoken Trump supporter and anti-vaxxer, expressed his dismay at the tribute to the Nazi veteran.

“I just canceled my trip to Canada,” he wrote, adding, “I just can’t… It’s beyond the pale.”

He continued, referring to the use of the Emergencies Act to shut down last year’s convoy protests over COVID restrictions, “Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honouring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament. No words…”

While many in his replies supported Schneider’s move to cancel his trip, others criticized him, with many implying he was backing out due to allegedly poor ticket sales for his tour.

Others also noted that many of the convoy protesters, for whom Schneider voiced his support, displayed Nazi, Confederate and other fascist symbols during their occupation.

On Monday, Justin Trudeau addressed the incident, saying that if was “extremely upsetting that this happened,” adding, “This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians.”