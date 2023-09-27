Angelina Jolie is opening up about life as a single mom.

The “Maleficent” actress started dating Brad Pitt in 2005 after his split from Jennifer Aniston. The pair ended up tying the knot in 2014, but announced their split two years later.

They’ve since been embroiled in a bitter custody battle.

Jolie told Vogue of parenthood, “I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be,” Page Six reported.

Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Jolie told Vogue that she hopes she’s a “safe place” for her children, sharing: “But I’m also the one that they laugh at — and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Jolie admitted during the candid chat that she’s been “a bit down these days.”

“I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into,” she said.

She admitted she’s “transitioning as a person,” sharing, “We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”