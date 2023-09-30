In honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, ET Canada is highlighting Indigenous Canadian TikTok stars who are shining light on Indigenous culture, history, representation and more, ultimately making a difference in creating a better future for Indigenous youth.

James Jones a.k.a Notorious Cree

Traditional hoop dance artist, James Jones, also known as Notorious Cree, rose to fame on TikTik and uses his platform to shine a spotlight on Indigenous representation in the media, which he never saw growing up.

Jones, who is from the Tallcree First Nation in Alberta, has taught his 3.9 million followers everything from different styles of Indigenous dances and the importance of long, braided hair in Indigenous culture to Indigenous music recommendations and more. He also recently made a TikTok with Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, a fellow Indigenous artist.

In June, Jones opened up to ET Canada about how TikTok opened his eyes to peoples’ ignorance about Indigenous culture.

Tia Wood

Musician, Tia Wood, has a following of 2.3 million on TikTok. The singer, who grew up on Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, recently told ET Canada that she has the social media platform to thank for playing a big role in sharing her Indigenous culture and educating others about their history and traditions online, oftentimes by doing Indigenous takes on viral TikTok trends. Wood said “bringing awareness and the beautiful opportunities” that have emerged from creating content have been the best parts about sharing her truth on the app.

@tiamiscihk As horrible as the false history the movie ‘Pocahontas’ spreads, I’ve always found truth in these lyrics. As some of you know, this movie was based on a real girl named Matoaka. Who was kidnapped & abused at the age 10-12 by colonizers. Sadly, the movie went on and glorified her story as a victim & as a MMIWG2S. (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls & 2 Spirit.) I urge you all to educate yourself on not only the real story behind this movie but also on MMIWG2S. As an indigenous person myself, I don’t mean no harm by singing this song nor do I support this movie. I just always thought the lyrics were spoke truth of the land & the beauty is brings. More importantly, how we need to take care of it. Also shoutout to my bro Charles on the guitar 🙏🏽♥️ #indigenous #singing #pocahontas ♬ original sound – Tia Wood

Elsewhere in our interview with Wood, she shared how her Indigenous culture inspired her forthcoming debut album, noting “It’s not a perspective that people hear every day.”

Michelle Chubb

Michelle Chubb — an Indigenous mom, model, activist and public speaker — creates content to educate others and inspire Indigenous youth to express themselves confidently. Chubb — from the Bunibonibee Cree Nation, north of Manitoba — has shared videos on the different kinds of wild meat she’s tried growing up in a family of hunters that others may not have tried, different styles of traditional clothing like the jingle dress, dances often performed while wearing the jingle dress and more.

Fawn Wood

Last year, singer Fawn Wood — a Cree and Salish musician from St. Paul, Alberta, Canada — won the Juno Award for Traditional Indigenous Artist of the Year at the annual awards ceremony. She often shares TikTok videos of herself performing at different gigs and festivals, along with outfit videos, in which she expresses herself through a variety of traditional large earrings and beaded jewellery.

Marika Sila

Canadian Inuvialuk actress and activist Marika Sila — who was one of four Indigenous women across Canada to be featured on the February 2022 cover of Elle Canada magazine — shares video on wellness, Indigenous culture and advocacy.

@thatwarriorprincess just some thoughts… these views are my own and i am not speaking for the entire Indigenous community. These are just some of my beliefs and how i choose to move through this world. ☀️ @Rachel Barkman is one of my favourite humans to create with. She is a real one, a true ally no not only the Indigenous community but the sisterhood of just being a woman. She always makes me feel seen and supported in every way. I am so greatful for connections like these. Thanks Rachel for always supporting my vision and beautifully bringing it to light. You amaze me!🙌🏽💖🫶🏽 Dress by @Lesley Hampton 💖💖#indigenous #inuit #nativetiktok ♬ Belonging – Muted

@thatwarriorprincess i had to ask my Dad what he thinks of the term “Eskim*” 🙊 Just as he said “it depends on who you ask….” We are not speaking for the entire community here, this is just my fathers opinion. This is a verrryy controversial topic. I usually educate that it IS a derogatory term because half the community strongly feels it is so just to air on the side of caution that is how I have educated in the past. But I wanted to be honest about how I was raised, and my mentality growing up with which is similar to my Dad’s. I have always been proud to use the term Eskim*. At one point I even had it in my bio, but I received a loooot of backlash from the young Inuit community for using the term. Since then, I have been sensitive to the term because I wanted to respect the other side of the community that feels strongly that this term IS derogatory, therefore I have not wanted to upset anyone in my posts. I know this post may be a bit controversial but, just like my Dad tells me, “everyone is entitled to their own opinions”, and I wanted to show his side of it because I personally think it is an empowering side to take. I agree with my Dad, I am proud to use the term myself but please keep in mind that it is a bit different for my Dad and I to use the term than it would be for someone who is non-Inuit to use it. I personally say it is derogatory because a large portion of the community sees it that way, that is why it is important for non-Inuit folks to use the more proper term “Inuit” which isss more politically correct (in most cases). I respect those who fully believe it is derogatory because I can see how that term could bring up unwanted memories. But there is another side of the community that find empowerment in it and I didn’t want to shy away from educating about this side because I believe it is part of taking our power back through reclaiming this word for ourselves. Anyways that is just my opinion and my Dads. I would be curious to see any other creators who are Inuit respond to this. Please feel free to share your views in the comments. 😊🫶🏽 Love & respect 🙌🏽🙏🏽 Marika Featuring my Dad @IcewalkerAngus #inuit #native #nativetiktok ♬ Inspiring Journey Background Music (Upbeat, Indie, Instrumental) – Instrumental – Lesfm

Crystal Harrison Collin

Content creator, Crystal Harrison Collin — from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Morriseau — shares educational videos on the Indigenous language and engages in native storytelling while sharing memories and family traditions with her followers.

Native Pool Boy

Comedian, actor and writer Sean Morriseau — known as Native Pool Boy — uses his platform to create captivating videos on funny yet relatable topics and situations. Morriseau — from Fort William First Nation, Robinson-Superior Treaty — is also a mental health advocate and believes laughter is good medicine.

Shina Novalinga

Inuk throat singer and activist Shina Novalinga has 4.2 million TikTok followers and creates content based on her culture, such as sharing recipes for traditional foods, information on handmade Inuit items, candid videos like one documenting her journey getting her face tattoo — in honour of her ancestors — using the traditional hand poking method, and more.

@shinanova My grandparents are residential school survivors. My grandfather never had the chance to tell his story. We will never know what he had gone through in those horrific schools. During our healing journey, we throat sing. We share our stories through our songs. We must acknowledge the truth and keep using our voices for those who didn’t make it back home and for those who went through those horrific experiences. We use our voices for those who are suffering the inter-generational trauma that has and is continuously being passed down. Truth and Reconciliation is not only about hearing the stories of survivors but acknowledging what they’ve been through. My grandfather didn’t have to share his story for us to understand. Our heart goes to all. We hear without hearing. We are here for you. Giving a safe space, Artist Carey Newman created the Witness Blanket to make sure that history is never forgotten. The art piece contains hundreds of items reclaimed from residential schools, churches and more. These stories are painful, as it is important and informative. We need to know the truth to move forward. Now, you can access the digital Witness Blanket thanks to a partnership between Carey Newman, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and @telus. This is accessible to anyone online and I encourage you to take a look for yourself: http://www.WitnessBlanket.ca ♬ original sound – Shina Nova

Mikey Harris

Dancer, choreographer and educator Mikey Harris, also known as DizzyFeet, has gained global attention with his unique dance style that fuses traditional Métis Jigging and hip hop.

Abb ‘Original

Queer Native artist Abb ‘Original exudes confidence on social media, often posting drag queen transformation videos and performance clips, shedding light on the journey from growing up on a reserve as a gay kid to finding one’s place in the world, becoming “bigger and better.”