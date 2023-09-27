Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session for her "Shaping Us" campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England.

Kate Middleton showcased her new ‘do during an engagement on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales — who launched her Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood earlier this year — joined a family portage session at a specialist centre in Kent, U.K.

The Portage Association is an educational service for pre-school children with additional support needs and their families.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she joins a Portage Session for her “Shaping Us” campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During her visit, Kate was seen playing on the floor with the kids, giving them a thumbs up and playing with confetti.

Kate was seen rocking a red blazer and black trousers for the outing, with her teaming the chic ensemble with an up ‘do, showing off her recently-cut bangs.

There are currently over 100 Portage services across England and Wales, supporting families and their young children to learn together, play together, participate and be included in their communities. pic.twitter.com/iU45J9MnMj — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2023

Thank you to all the trained @Portage_UK practitioners working with families and providing the support that helps in #ShapingUs for the rest of our lives. pic.twitter.com/USqXcde5hy — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2023

Kate has had bangs in the past and seemingly got the hairstyle before now, but her latest ‘do allowed fans to get a proper look at her look.

The Princess, as per usual, took some time off to spend it with family over the summer, but returned to royal duties on September 8 to mark the 1-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.