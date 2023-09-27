Bethenny Frankel isn’t impressed with Taylor Swift.

After the pop star made headlines cheering on rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, the former “Real Housewives” star is calling her out.

Beginning her TikTok video, Frankel admitted, “I’m not a Taylor Swift fan,” but explained, “I don’t mean that in a negative way,” adding she has “tremendous respect for how hard she works.”

“I did notice that at the game, she was really, really over the top as a fan, and chumming with the mom,” Frankel said.

“It felt like the Chia Pet of relationships,” she continued. “Like, just add water. Like, they were together for 10 years. Like, she’s a full football wife.”

Acknowledging that people will likely call her an “a**hole” for her opinion, Frankel said, “Football is different than music or going to the MTV Awards and being all jacked up about NSYNC, because people in their own spaces are wary of newcomers.”

She noted that “it took a long time” for Gisele Bündchen to be accepted as a “football wife” when she was with Tom Brady.

“Football fans are very tricky,” Frankel continued. “They like loyalists, like ride-or-die. They’re not interested in people coming in for a short ride.”

She added that at the game, Swift “literally looked like she had been in a serious relationship with this guy for decades.”

Pointing out that just a few months ago, Swift had a relationship with musician Matty Healy during her Eras Tour, Frankel said, “I guess, who cares? Except that it’s important, and I tell my daughter every day, like it’s great to find people that you like spending time with, and boys are gonna be great and fun — or girls, whatever she chooses — but you gotta maintain your own identity.”

She added, “You don’t want to absorb your whole life into someone else’s, even though it’s fun. You’ve gotta keep your two feet on the ground and be your own person.”